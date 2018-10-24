Claiming years of abuse, South Florida man fatally shoots mother's boyfriend

Rashad Bailey is accused of fatally shooting his mother's boyfriend outside their South Bay home, claiming he was tired of years of abuse at the hands of the victim.

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - Tired of years of abuse from his mother's boyfriend, Rashad Bailey fatally shot the 38-year-old man after a physical altercation at their South Bay home, deputies said Bailey told them.

Rashad Bailey, 23, faces a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting that killed Andre Fuller, who was found dead outside their home on Southwest Sixth Avenue with five gunshot wounds to the head.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Bailey's mother told deputies that Fuller was very intoxicated and verbally abusive to her son and daughter, so she left to avoid any altercation.

Bailey's sister told detectives that, while her mother was gone, Fuller attacked her brother, slamming Bailey down on the kitchen floor. She said they struggled for a while before Bailey broke free and left.

After Bailey's mother returned and confronted Fuller about what he had done, they were interrupted by the front doorbell. She told detectives that she and Fuller opened the door but didn't see anybody, so Fuller went outside to investigate. Moments later, she heard several gunshots and then found Fuller dead in the driveway.

Bailey's mother called detectives the next day to say she was at her father's house with Bailey. Once detectives arrived, Bailey confessed to shooting Fuller, saying he had suffered years of abuse at the hands of the victim.

According to the affidavit, Bailey said he rang the doorbell and then hid near the garage. Once he saw Fuller walk outside, Bailey pulled out a gun and fired five or six shots at him. Bailey said he hid out through the night and then went to his grandfather's house in Belle Glade, where he explained what happened.

Bailey, who also faces an unrelated charge stemming from an armed robbery at a gas station in September, was arrested and is being held without bond at the West Detention Center in Belle Glade.

