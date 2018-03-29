Craigslist ad for 'Daddy's little girl' leads to Boca Raton man's arrest

Warren Seckler, 64, is accused of posting a Craigslist ad seeking "Daddy's little girl" and then traveling to a McDonald's in Delray Beach to meet with a 14-year-old girl.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 64-year-old Boca Raton man in search of "Daddy's little girl" was arrested Wednesday after he traveled to a McDonald's to meet with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter, police said.

Instead, Warren Seckler showed up at the McDonald's on Linton Road in Delray Beach and was greeted by detectives, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Seckler was arrested Wednesday on charges of using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet a child.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a West Palm Beach police detective was working undercover with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force March 18 when she discovered a Craigslist post titled "Daddy's little girl." The advertisement indicated that the poster was a 62-year-old "gentleman who was looking for a young girl."

The detective replied to the ad and asked if he would be interested in "someone who is younger than 18."

"Did you say younger than 18?" he replied. "No, that would be illegal."

Less than an hour after their conversation ended, the man replied again.

"Okay, so I might be interested," he said. "I'm always looking. Tell me about it."

Later in the conversation, the detective said her daughter was 14, blonde, skinny and had blue eyes.

The conversation continued the next day, with Seckler asking the detective if her daughter wanted to be spanked. He eventually sent the detective his phone number so that she could send him a picture of her daughter.

During the course of their conversation, Seckler also sent pictures of his home to the detective to show her that his home was safe.

"The suspect then stated he bought my daughter stuffed animals and was going to give her one each visit, hoping she would return," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "He then offered to pay for dinner and gas before we drove to his residence."

Seckler and the detective agreed to meet at the McDonald's, where he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Seckler confessed to posting the Craigslist ad and making arrangements to meet with the mother and her teenage daughter.

"Warren confessed to picking up a teddy bear and candy for the 14-year-old daughter," the detective wrote.

Seckler was being held at the main Palm Beach County jail on a $53,000 bond. A judge ruled Thursday that he can't have access to the internet or have contact with any children.

