Testimony continues in Nouman Raja manslaughter trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial of a fired South Florida police officer charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Both sides agreed Tuesday that the fatal shooting of Corey Jones was a tragedy.

But while a prosecutor told jurors during opening statements that Nouman Raja's actions turned what should have been a routine interaction with Jones into a deadly confrontation, Raja's attorney said Jones pointed his gun without cause and made the then-Palm Beach Gardens police officer fear for his life.

Prosecutor Brian Fernandes gave an impassioned presentation to the four-man, two-woman jury, telling them an audio recording of the confrontation shows Raja was the aggressor and made Jones, who had a concealed weapons permit, fear for his safety and draw his .38-caliber handgun. He said Raja, who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van, drove the wrong way up an Interstate 95 off-ramp, never identified himself as a police officer and aggressively confronted Jones, 31, creating Jones' fear and causing him to draw his gun.

Scott Richardson, one of Raja's attorneys, told jurors he was going to stick to facts, not emotion. He said Jones jumped out of his car, that Raja identified himself and offered his help, but Jones pulled a gun, giving Raja no choice but to defend himself.

"Mr. Jones' death was not the result of any criminal act committed by Nouman Raja," Richardson said. "It was a perfect storm that turned deadly when Mr. Jones pointed that handgun and Mr. Raja, in defending himself, fired his handgun."

Jones was stranded on the side of an I-95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens after his SUV had broken down when he was shot and killed by Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a local band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Raja has been on house arrest since his arrest in June 2016. He could face life in prison if convicted.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

