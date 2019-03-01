State continues building case in manslaughter trial of Nouman Raja

Omar Felix, a senior forensic scientis with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, testifies in the manslaughter trial of Nouman Raja, March 1, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - As the week draws to a close, testimony continues Friday in the manslaughter trial of a former South Florida police officer charged in the killing of a stranded black motorist.

Nouman Raja is on trial for fatally shooting Corey Jones, who was stranded on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp after his SUV had broken down, in October 2015.

Attorneys for the former Palm Beach Gardens police officer claim he shot Jones in self-defense, but prosecutors argue the 31-year-old drummer in a local band mistook the plain-clothed Raja, 41, for a robber, causing him to pull his gun.

Jones had a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a local band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Omar Felix, a senior forensic scientist with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, was the first to testify Friday. He was called by the state to explain how forensic evidence from the crime scene doesn't match Raja's account of events.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department fired Raja shortly after the shooting. He has been on house arrest since he was charged in June 2016.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.