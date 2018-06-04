Dead baby found floating near Boynton Beach Inlet no more than 14 days old

This is an artist's rendering of a baby girl whose body was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Deputies have released a sketch of a baby girl whose body was found floating in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday released an artist's rendering of what the baby may have looked like at birth.

Investigators said the naked infant was found on the Atlantic Ocean side of the inlet Friday. They said she was no more than 14 days old.

Detectives are asking for the community's help trying to identify the girl or her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 561-688-4155.

