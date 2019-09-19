Deputies seize nearly $2.4 million in fake watches, bags

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Authorities say they've arrested a man and woman after seizing nearly $2.4 million in counterfeit property at a Boynton Beach home.

Investigators say Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives were tipped by private merchandise investigators that 32-year-old Steven Michael Price was selling large quantities of fake watches using a smartphone app LetGo.

Sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant and went to a home in Boynton Beach on Wednesday night. They found watches and bags at the home.

The Palm Beach Post reports deputies also arrested 37-year-old Deva Overman.

Overman and Price are both charged with counterfeiting. Attorneys weren't listed on jail records.

