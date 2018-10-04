Deputy shoots armed fugitive in Riviera Beach, sheriff says

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot an armed fugitive while serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home in Riviera Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said deputies were surrounding the house in the 1300 block of 27th Street when two armed men "crashed through a window into the backyard."

Bradshaw said the deputy heard his partner yell, "Gun, gun, gun" and then saw one of the men start to raise his gun, so the deputy "shot him one time." The sheriff said the other man got away.

The suspect, later identified as Lorenzo Williams, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital. Bradshaw said he's expected to survive.

Williams, who was wanted on several charges, including burglary and grand theft, now also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County state attorney's office investigates.

