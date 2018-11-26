Death of 'Baby June' being investigated as homicide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are now investigating the death of a baby girl whose body was found floating in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet earlier this year as a homicide.

"This case is a homicide," Capt. Steve Strivelli said during a Monday morning news conference in West Palm Beach.

Strivelli said the medical examiner confirmed the manner of death, but he did not elaborate.

Detectives believe the girl, who is being called "Baby June," was between 4 and 7 days old when she died.

Investigators said the naked infant was found on the Atlantic Ocean side of the inlet in June by an off-duty firefighter who was boating in the area. The body was found 75 to 100 feet east of the shoreline near Boynton Beach Inlet Park.

Authorities believe the baby may have drifted north from Broward County, although they haven't said why.

Strivelli said there have only been 16 tips generated since June.

"None of those tips have led to anything for us in this case and we are still desperate for anything that we can get from the public," Strivelli said.

He said the baby's genomic ancestry is half Asian, half African.

"Most often a person with this 50-50 split would be found in areas like Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica, or from those areas originally," Strivelli said.

Strivelli said all the evidence indicates that the baby was likely born at a hospital.

"Some hospital somewhere has evidence of this child being born, but we just haven't found it yet," he said.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.