Dispute about missing garbage can leads to fatal shooting

Alfredo Bless, 40, is accused of fatally shooting his roommate during an argument about his missing garbage can.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A dispute between roommates about a garbage can prompted a fatal shooting near West Palm Beach.

Alfredo Bless is accused of killing his roommate, Evan Schottenheimer, during an argument Monday at their Eadie Place home.

Bless, 40, was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Bless shot Schottenheimer, 28, once in the chest.

A friend of the victim said they had been hanging out in Schottenheimer's room and were getting ready to leave when Bless confronted Schottenheimer and asked him what happened to Bless' garbage can.

Schottenheimer told Bless that he didn't know where it was and an argument ensued, according to an arrest affidavit.

The witness, who wasn't identified, said he tried to diffuse the situation, but it didn't work.

During the argument, Bless yelled, "Oh, you want to talk s--- to me, mother---er?" the witness told deputies, and Schottenheimer returned to his room.

As Schottenheimer walked past the partition that separated Bless' room, the witness heard a gunshot and saw Schottenheimer fall to the ground. He said Bless was holding a smoking gun.

The witness ran out of the home and called 911.

Detectives said Bless also called 911, claiming he was attacked by his roommate, who was armed with a knife.

But detectives said surveillance video of the incident showed that Schottenheimer was several feet away from Bless when the fatal shot was fired.

