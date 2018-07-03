Dispute between movers leads to shooting, arrest

Jhaval Ward is accused of shooting a man while they were unloading items from a moving truck in Wellington.

WELLINGTON, Fla. - A dispute between two movers led to a shooting Sunday outside a South Florida apartment.

Jhaval Ward, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ward and Nigel Kelsey were unloading items from a moving truck into the apartment on Vining's Circle in Wellington when Ward would, on several occasions, stand in front of Kelsey, blocking him and laughing about it.

Kelsey eventually told Ward to leave him alone, an argument ensued and they went their separate ways while continuing to work.

A few minutes later, as they were preparing to leave, Ward confronted Kelsey, this time armed with a pistol, and struck him in the head with the gun, according to the affidavit.

While Kelsey was lying on his back, Ward stood over him and pointed the gun at him, the report said.

During a struggle for the gun, a shot was fired, striking Kelsey in the shoulder.

Kelsey was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Deputies said Ward fled the scene.

A witness told deputies that the driver of the moving truck paid Ward $50 and asked him to leave. Instead, the witness said, Ward waited for Kelsey to walk back outside and attacked him, standing over him with the gun and saying, "Stop moving or I will kill you."

Kelsey told deputies he had never seen Ward before that day.

Ward also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

