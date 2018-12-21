Suspect in double murder arrested in Cleveland

Raymond Diaz is accused of killing two men who were found dead in a car that crashed into a South Florida apartment building.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A suspect in a double shooting that killed two men in South Florida has been arrested in Ohio.

Raymond Diaz was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Cleveland, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Friday.

Diaz faces two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Daniel Del Valle and Osvaldo Gomez-Alberto. Barbera said a warrant for Diaz's arrest was issued Thursday.

WPBF Investigators inspect a car that crashed into a building at the Palo Verde Apartments early Wednesday near West Palm Beach.

Del Valle and Gomez-Alberto were found dead inside a car that crashed into the Palo Verde Apartments on Forest Hill Boulevard in October. No one inside the apartment was hurt.

Diaz is expected to be extradited back to Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.