Driver was huffing before crash that killed family in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with an April crash in Delray Beach that left a family of four dead, police said.

Paul Streater, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, face charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while under the influence.

Delray Beach police said toxicology test showed that Streater had inhaled difuoroethane, the main ingredient in canned air cleaners, before the crash.

A receipt and surveillance video showed Streater had purchased two cans of Dust-Off from a Boynton Beach Walmart hours before the crash. Known as huffing, people abuse canned air cleaners to produce mind-altering effects.

Delray Beach police said Streater was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverdo south along the 2500 block of South Federal Highway on April 28 when he rear-ended a Dodge Caravan. The collision also sent the truck into the northbound lanes, eventually hitting a Buick Encore.

The crash was so severe that first responders had to pry the vehicles apart using special equipment.

Police said Streater was driving at speeds more than 100 mph at the time of the crash

All four people inside the Caravan -- Jorge Raschiotto, 50, of Argentina, his sister, Veronica Raschiotto, 42, of Mexico, and her two children, 8-year-old Diego and 6-year-old Mia -- were killed.

Police said the victims were on vacation in South Florida.

