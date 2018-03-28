Church's Easter egg drop could be thwarted by Trump's Mar-a-Lago visit

President Donald Trump and his family leave Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Nov. 21, 2017.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A potential visit to Mar-a-Lago this weekend by President Donald Trump could thwart a church's plans to drop 40,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter.

NewSound Church has two helicopter egg drops lined up for Saturday and Sunday, but an FAA notice posted online warns pilots that temporary flight restrictions will go into effect Thursday and remain through Sunday.

Church organizers told the Palm Beach Post they're holding out until the last minute. If the helicopter is grounded, they'll hide tens of thousands of treat-filled eggs the old fashioned way.

Generation Church had planned to drop about 50,000 eggs via helicopter over the field at Roger Dean Stadium last year, but were thwarted by the president's visit. This year, they're planning smaller eggs hunts.



