Emily Slosberg recently hospitalized for mental-health evaluation

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A state lawmaker from South Florida was involuntarily hospitalized last month for a mental-health evaluation under the Baker Act law, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report suggests.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, was hospitalized after a bizarre Oct. 7 incident at a Shell gas station off Powerline Road, just north of Palmetto Park Road.

According to the report obtained Thursday by Local 10 News, Slosberg told a deputy that her hands were "on fire" and she needed medical attention. However, the deputy noted there were no visible injuries to her hands and she declined medical treatment.

Later that day, the same deputy was called about a possibly suicidal woman on Powerline Road. There, he made contact with Slosberg, who said she wasn't taking her medications and suffers from depression.

When the deputy spoke to her father, former state Rep. Irving Slosberg, he said his daughter showed up at his home unannounced that morning, let his dog out and then left, "which concerned him."

"Irving explained that Emily has never recovered from the death of her sister in a car crash and her behavior has deteriorated ever since," the report said.

Emily Slosberg was 14 years old when she was injured in a 1996 crash that also claimed the life of her twin sister, Dori.

"Based on my investigation, I believe that Emily meets the criteria for an (redacted)," the deputy wrote in the report. "When I told Emily that I was initiating a (redacted) she declined to speak with me any further."

Emily Slosberg was then taken to Delray Medical Center.

Her office had no comment.

This is just the latest headline-making incident involving the 38-year-old state representative.

Emily Slosberg was charged with two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and criminal mischief after a January incident at a Boca Raton home. Boca Raton police said Slosberg hired a locksmith to swap out the front door locks of the home that she had recently sold to a New York couple.

Under a deferred prosecution agreement, Emily Slosberg agreed to pay $500 in restitution and complete 25 hours of community service.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.