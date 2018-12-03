FAU student threatens to kill professor for scheduling 7 a.m. final exam, police say

Rafael Decomas is accused of posting a threat to kill a Florida Atlantic University professor on Twitter.

Rafael Decomas, 20, of Riviera Beach, was arrested last week on a charge of sending a written threat to kill.

According to an FAU police report, a Twitter post published about 1 a.m. Tuesday read, "Bey I gern f---ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder." The tweet was posted from "@Ashelaniqua, Cutie Claus."

FAU police said they were able to trace the account to Decomas because the Twitter profile linked him to the Caribbean Student Association.

According to the report, Decomas told police he was upset that his data structure professor had schedule a final exam for 7 a.m. Because Decomas lives in Riviera Beach, police said he told them, he would have to wake up at 5 a.m.

"Decomas stated he did not intend to harm anyone and tweeted the post out of frustration," the report said. "Decomas advised that he deleted the post soon after publishing it."

Palm Beach County jail records show Decomas was released on a $5,000 bond.

