Florida Atlantic University cancels graduation amid 'credible threat'

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic University canceled its graduation ceremony Tuesday after law enforcement received a credible threat to the school, officials said.

The university's student union building in Boca Raton has been evacuated because of the threat. The graduation ceremony was set for 5 p.m.

Tuesday's commencement ceremony was for students in the colleges of nursing, medicine and science.

On social media, people posted pictures of students in caps and gowns leaving the student union building.

The view from Sky 10 shows people in suits and dresses on campus calmly waiting away from the student union building.

"FAU canceled 5 p.m. graduation ceremony due to a serious threat on campus. Didn't get to walk across the stage, but at least I’m safe!" student Emilio Alta said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

