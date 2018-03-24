Florida issues alert for two missing toddlers from Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued missing child alerts for two toddlers who were last seen Thursday in Lake Worth.

Three-year-old Kyle Fisler and 2-year-old Benjamin Fisler were last seen in the area of South Congress Avenue. Authorities believe they may be in the company of their mother, Kiashana Leonard, 35.

Kyle is described as 3 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin is described as 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Leonard is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Kyle and Benjamin are asked to contact the

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or call 911.



