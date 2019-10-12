Florida men charged with dumping raw sewage in West Palm Beach manholes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two men have been charged with illegally dumping raw sewage down Florida manholes, spilling some down sidewalks.

West Palm Beach police say Thomas Fucarile owns Advantage Rooter and Lavoris Grisby is his driver.

They were charged Friday with three counts of illegal dumping of human waste.

A witness recorded three incidents on his cellphone. One of the alleged incidents shows a worker pumping out community septic tanks at a condo and repeatedly emptying the waste into a city manhole.

According to a police report, the truck held 3,500 gallons of sewage, weighing about 15 tons. A witness said some of the raw sewage spilled everywhere.

The Palm Beach Post reports the city's water supply was not harmed.

The company said it used city manholes because a lift station was clogged.

Fucarile's lawyer says he will fight the charges.

