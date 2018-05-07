Former cop wants charges dismissed in fatal shooting of Corey Jones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Prosecutors will try to persuade a judge Monday that a fired police officer should stand trial for fatally shooting a stranded driver nearly three years ago.

A two-day hearing begins Monday for former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja. He claims he should be protected by Florida's so-called "stand your ground law."

Raja's attorneys want Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer to dismiss manslaughter and attempted murder charges against their client for the 2015 shooting of Corey Jones. Jones, 31, was legally carrying a handgun when he was killed.

Raja, 40, said Jones pulled the gun on him while he worked undercover in plainclothes. Prosecutors said Raja's negligence made Jones think he was a robber.

Investigative video obtained by Local 10 News in March shows Raja explaining to authorities how he shot and killed Jones on the morning of Oct. 18, 2015.

In the video, Raja tells investigators how he thought the SUV was empty when he saw Jones holding a gun and pointing it at him.

"I remember pulling the trigger, I think two to three times, and he started running," Raja said.

Raja then recalled how the gun he claimed Jones was holding had a red laser light on it. Raja claimed Jones ran away but then spun around, apparently raising his arm as if to shoot at him.

"At that point it's like, he knows I'm a cop. I identified myself and this guy's trying to kill me and I -- I didn't want to die," Raja said.

If the case proceeds, Raja is scheduled for trial in July. He could get a life sentence if convicted.

