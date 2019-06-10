Former lover of Dalia Dippolito accused of cyberstalking ex-wife

Mohamed Shihadeh, who was once Dalia Dippolito's lover and a police informant in her 2009 murder-for-hire plot, was arrested on charges of aggravated cyberstalking and written threats to commit bodily injury.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The former lover of Dalia Dippolito is accused of harassing his ex-wife and sending her death threats.

Mohamed Shihadeh, 38, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated cyberstalking and written threats to commit bodily injury.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Shihadeh's ex-wife of four years told deputies she's recently "been putting up with Mohamed calling her numerous times a day and at all hours."

"She has received hundreds of vulgar and threatening text messages and phone calls and repeated harassment from blocked numbers," Deputy Ryan Reza wrote in his report.

According to the report, Shihadeh sent her threatening text messages, including one that contained pictures of female genitalia.

In another text message, according to the report, Shihadeh threatened to kill her for taking their two children to Walt Disney World without him.

"It should be noted that there are numerous other messages in which he states girls are coming to beat (his ex-wife) up and he can't wait to see videos of violence committed against her," Reza wrote in the report.

Shihadeh's ex-wife said she's tried to block his numbers, but he'll just use fake or unlisted numbers to bypass it.

Boynton Beach police said Shihadeh served as a confidential informant in 2009 when Dippolito tried to have her then-husband killed. Shihadeh, who was Dippolito's lover, arranged her meeting with an undercover detective who was posing as a hit man.

Dippolito was found guilty of solicitation to commit first-degree murder in 2017 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Shihadeh was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

