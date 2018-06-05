Gator pulled from downtown West Palm Beach marina

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The signs say "no trespassing," but that didn't stop an 8-foot, 4-inch alligator from showing up uninvited at a downtown West Palm Beach marina Monday afternoon.

Trappers pulled the large gator from the Intracoastal Waterway at the Palm Harbor Marina.

Tom Carroll of Princess Yachts of America took out his cellphone and started recording as trappers removed the gator from the water. Trappers said the gator was relocated.

Although it's not surprising to find a gator lurking in the waters throughout South Florida, it's not as common to find one in the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gators are primarily freshwater animals but can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days. However, they generally stick to swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes and ponds.

Maybe this gator just wanted a slice of the Palm Beach lifestyle.

