Giraffes killed by lightning at Lion Country Safari

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - Two giraffes were killed by lightning at Lion Country Safari, a park spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The giraffes were killed Friday night during a "severe, fast-moving storm" at the Loxahatchee park, spokeswoman Haley Passeser said in a statement.

Lily, 10, and Jioni, 1, were found dead by staff members, Passeser said. Both giraffes died instantly.

"In an effort to maintain naturalistic habitats featuring wide-open spaces similar to the savannah, giraffe(s) are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens," the statement said. "Staff and animal safety are of the utmost importance and while this is a tragic and aberrant incident, the park is continually reviewing safety and crisis protocols."

