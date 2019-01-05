Girl battling cancer gets to be a mermaid for day in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 5-year-old girl battling brain cancer had a dream come true Saturday as she swam with mermaids at the Boca Beach Club in Boca Raton.

Ta'liyah Baldwin, of Memphis, Tennessee, has an inoperable brain tumor, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida stepped in to make Ta'liyah's dream a reality. She wanted "to be a mermaid near the ocean."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida said Ta'liyah is fascinated by mermaids and her heroines have helped her through her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Ta'liyah was outfitted with her own mermaid tail and joined two other mermaids for a day of swimming and playing on the beach. She capped off the day joining her new friends for pizza and cake.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helps children with critical illnesses achieve their dreams. Most opt for a trip to Walt Disney World, making Ta'liyah's wish very unique.

