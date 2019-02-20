Group of divers encounter great white shark off Jupiter shore

JUPITER, Fla. - A group of free divers encountered a great white shark over the weekend off the coast of Jupiter.

CBS 12 News reported that footage of the encounter was captured about three miles offshore Sunday as the group of divers were spearfishing.

One of the divers, Tommy Allore, of Stuart, captured video of the large shark near a ship wreck on his GoPro camera.

"I probably got about 20 feet away," Allore told CBS 12 News. "It was just awesome. Making eye contact with a great white is just a unique situation. It was just beautiful."

Allore estimates the shark was between 10 and 13 feet long.

According to CBS 12 News, the great white had been tagged and identified in Cape Cod in 2012.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.