Gymnastics coach linked to child porn was 'very private' about computer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Ricky Warburton said he thought he had a date with Hassan Jawad on Thursday night and was surprised to find out he wasn't going to be able to make it because he was Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Warburton, 20, said he was in a romantic relationship with Jawad, the 37-year-old gymnastics instructor who lives in Deerfield Beach and is facing child pornography charges.

Warbuton said they had been dating for about two months, but he never suspected he Jawad would be accused of pedophilia.

"He kept his computer, like, very private," Warbuton said.

Detectives with a Broward Sheriff's Office task force that specializes in child pornography cases said they received a tip. The user of the computer linked to Jawad, who worked at Twister Gymnastics in Boca Raton, had been sharing child pornography since January.

Jawad, who didn't have a criminal history, worked at Twister Gymnastics for more than a year.

Detectives reported finding videos and images of boys engaging in sexual acts with other boys or men. The boys were ages 7 to 13.

