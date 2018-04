DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A home caught fire Tuesday night in Delray Beach.

Photos and video taken from the scene in the 1200 block of East Lancewood Place show heavy smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors said a propane tank exploded.

According to neighbors, the mother of Carver Middle School's principal has lived at the home for more than 15 years.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about the fire.

