International, out-of-state students graduate Thursday from FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. - With Tuesday's canceled ceremony behind them, 15 Florida Atlantic University students had a chance to receive their diplomas Thursday.

The graduates told Local 10 News that they appreciated the intimate and emotional ceremony and are now ready for the next chapter in their lives.

The graduates who received their diplomas Thursday were international and out-of-state students, many of whom had family visiting for the special occasion.

The university's president, John Kelly, said he wanted to make sure the students got the recognition they deserved.

"It was very disappointing," Kelly said. "Graduations are my favorite time of year. It's the day we see these young people head to the next chapter of their life. To have someone take that away from them, we are not going to let that happen, so we decided that we were going to figure out how to have the ceremonies so that we properly celebrate each young person who was able to join us."

There was a special graduate in attendance, Nicoletta Sorice, 81.

It's taken Sorice nearly 20 years to receive her diploma and she didn't let Tuesday's scare hamper her spirit.

"I've been through World War II, I got married, had children. I don't have any threats in my life. I'm just enjoying my life," she said.

A total of 462 graduates were set to receive their diploma Tuesday when moments before the ceremony, an employee found a Post-it note in a women's bathroom, threatening those at the graduation.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and the ceremony was immediately canceled due to safety concerns.

"I understood it was a safety situation, but I obviously wish the circumstances were different. As long as we got to walk and got to have our day," graduate Skyler Acevedo said.

Next week, the remaining students will graduate.

Kelly said the details of the day and time are still being worked out.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.