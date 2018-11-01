Jimmy Buffett tapped for 'short solo acoustic set' in support of Gillum, Nelson

Singer Jimmy Buffett, left, entertains a campaign rally crowd as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Bill Nelson, center, and wife Grace Nelson sing along, Nov. 1, 2000, in Fort Myers, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, are getting some star backing heading into Tuesday's general election.

Jimmy Buffett will perform "a short solo acoustic set" Saturday afternoon in West Palm Beach in support of Gillum and Nelson, the Florida Democratic Party said in a news release.

The political rally and free concert are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Meyer Amphitheatre.

"If you haven't noticed yet, there is an election next Tuesday, and I am glad to support Mayor Andrew Gillum for governor and my longtime friend Sen. Bill Nelson for re-election," Buffett said in the news release. "Clean water, clean beaches and clean energy are the lifeblood of Florida now and in the future. Hurricanes aren't getting any smaller. The tides aren't getting lower, and we need to build to codes that protect our families and our homes. Vote Tuesday, and let's get back to living Floridays."

Buffett, who lives just across the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach, performed a free concert in Hollywood in support of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham before the primary election in August.

He has also performed for other notable Democrats through the years, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards.

