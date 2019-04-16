Lake Worth woman shoots husband during dispute about taxes, deputies say

Lisa Shannon shot her estranged husband who had come to her house to collect tax paperwork, deputies say.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Lake Worth woman said she "snapped" when she picked up a gun and shot her estranged husband, who was at her house getting their tax paperwork, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Shannon, 55, was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Shannon shot her husband Monday after he came to her house to finalize the estranged couple's tax paperwork.

Detective Jan Hansen said he arrived at the scene and found the victim laying on the ground outside. He had been shot multiple times.

After surrendering to deputies, Shannon confessed to shooting her husband, whom she claimed had been "very controlling, manipulative and angry towards her" since their marriage in 2001.

Shannon told detectives they had been having financial problems for years and were in the process of getting a divorce, but they needed to fill out their tax paperwork.

"She stated that they were not in agreement on how to file for their taxes," the affidavit said.

While her husband was at the house, Shannon "got into another heated argument" with him, the affidavit said. She claimed her husband was antagonizing her by telling her to repair various items inside the house to help with the sale of the home.

"Lisa Shannon also mentioned that she recently found out Ralph Shannon has been secretly keeping money from her," the affidavit said.

As Ralph Shannon picked up his documents to leave, "Lisa Shannon stated that he was laughing and/or smirking," the affidavit said.

That's when Lisa Shannon reached into an end table by the front door, pulled out a .38 revolver and shot Ralph Shannon, she told detectives.

Lisa Shannon said she just became enraged and "snapped" when she shot him, the affidavit said.

"I know I shot him more than once, multiple times," she told detectives.

Lisa Shannon then called 911 to report that she had shot him.

A neighbor told detectives she has witnessed numerous domestic incidents between the couple in the past, including a recent incident in which deputies had to be called to the home.

Detectives found a Smith & Wesson revolver at the scene. They said all five rounds were spent inside the gun's cylinder.

Ralph Shannon was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

