Loaded handgun found at William T. Dwyer High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A loaded handgun was found at William T. Dwyer High School during dismissal Friday, Palm Beach County School District officials said.

The high school is located at 13601 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.

Parents received a recorded phone call from the school’s principal, Joe DePasquale, to inform them about the incident.

"Today during dismissal, a loaded handgun was found on a cabinet in a classroom," DePasquale said in the recording. "A student saw the gun and immediately notified school administrators. School police are investigating, and whoever brought the weapon onto campus could face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct."

No injuries were reported and no one has been arrested.

Police are investigating.



