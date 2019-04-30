Man accused of taking pictures of women at FAU restroom

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 26-year-old man is accused of taking pictures of women in a restroom at Florida Atlantic University.

Che Corrado Cunningham was arrested by FAU police on a charge of video voyeurism.

According to a probable cause affidavit, FAU police received an anonymous tip Friday about a man taking pictures of women underneath a bathroom stall on campus.

Police said Cunningham was identified as the man seen in the women's restroom in the College of Business building.

According to the affidavit, Cunningham had an iPhone gallery of "pictures of women in bathroom stalls at Florida Atlantic University."

Police said Cunningham tried to delete the photos, but an officer took the phone and placed it into evidence.

The affidavit lists Cunningham's occupation as a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County. A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed that Cunningham was terminated on Monday.

