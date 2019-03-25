Man electrocuted while trying to remove pigeon from power line

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man who kept pigeons was electrocuted Saturday afternoon when he used a metal pole to remove one of his birds from a power line.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Elian Garcia-Rivera, 36, was in the backyard of his home on Purdy Lane when he spotted one of his pigeons on a power line running above.

She said Garcia-Rivera got a 20-foot aluminum pole and tried to remove the bird, but he touched the power line and was electrocuted.

Garcia-Rivera was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

