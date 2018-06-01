Man fatally struck by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brightline train Friday in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before noon on the tracks just south of Woolbright Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video taken by Brightline passenger George Harper, of Boca Raton, shows a dent in the front of the train.

A Boynton Beach police spokeswoman said no roadways were affected by the investigation.

However, Brightline tweeted apologies to passengers for delays and said "onboard announcements and digital signage will let you know the status of your ride."

No other details were immediately released.

