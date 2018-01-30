Man missing for more than 2 weeks rescued from sinking boat near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Bahamian man who had been missing for more than two weeks was rescued Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of South Florida.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the man was found in a small motorboat that was taking on water about 10 miles from West Palm Beach.
Another boater spotted the sinking boat and notified the Coast Guard, which diverted a cutter to rescue the man.
The Coast Guard said the man was suffering a possible chemical reaction. He was transferred to a fire-rescue team to receive medical attention.
According to the Coast Guard, the man had been reported missing since Jan. 13.
