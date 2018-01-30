Palm Beach County

Man missing for more than 2 weeks rescued from sinking boat near West Palm Beach

Coast Guard says Bahamian man reported missing Jan. 13

A man who had been reported missing since Jan. 13 was rescued Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard about 10 miles from West Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the man was found in a small motorboat that was taking on water about 10 miles from West Palm Beach.

Another boater spotted the sinking boat and notified the Coast Guard, which diverted a cutter to rescue the man.

The Coast Guard said the man was suffering a possible chemical reaction. He was transferred to a fire-rescue team to receive medical attention.

According to the Coast Guard, the man had been reported missing since Jan. 13.
 

