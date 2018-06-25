Man ready for summer robs Boynton Beach bank

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A man who looked as if he was dressed for summer vacation walked into a South Florida bank and robbed it Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 9900 block of South Boynton Beach Boulevard at around 9 a.m.

Deputies said the man, who was wearing sunglasses and short shorts, approached the teller, handed her a plastic bag with a note implying he had a weapon and demanded cash.

He received an undetermined amount of cash and walked out of the bank. No weapon was actually seen.

