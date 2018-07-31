Man ruled insane, not guilty in fatal stabbing of Jimmy the Greek Taverna owner

Tilus Lebrun was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal stabbing of Jimmy the Greek Taverna owner Dimitrios Karaloukas in March 2014.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A judge has ruled a South Florida man not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of a popular restaurant owner.

Palm Beach County Judge John Kastrenakes ruled Monday that Tilus Lebrun, 47, should remain held indefinitely in a mental-health facility.

Deputies said Lebrun had been working as a dishwasher for several weeks at Jimmy the Greek Taverna on Glades Road in Boca Raton in March 2014 when he fatally stabbed his boss, Dimitrios Karaloukas, 62, in front of diners. Another worker was also stabbed but survived.

Lebrun told deputies that he stabbed his boss because the restaurant owner took Lebrun's photograph and posted it on the internet without his permission.

The judge made his ruling after a psychologist called to testify by prosecutors agreed with defense attorneys that Lebrun was legally insane at the time of the killing.

Lebrun has been in jail since the stabbing.

