Man says he killed ex-girlfriend, her brothers because they 'kind of tortured' him

Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera-Leon is claiming self-defense in a triple shooting that killed his ex-girlfriend and her two brothers.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her two brothers claims he shot them in self-defense because they "kind of tortured" him, deputies said.

Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera-Leon, 41, was arrested Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Martinez De La Cotera-Leon fatally shot ex-girlfriend Yasnai Moliner Yera, 40, and her two brothers at her home on Cole Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He then called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive, claiming self-defense.

Deputies arrived and found Year face down in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. They also found a man dead in the doorway and another man dead in a bathtub inside, both of apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinez De La Cotera-Leon called 911 and said he killed the victims in self-defense because they "kind of tortured" him and his child.

"They tortured me with money and kicked me out of the house," he told detectives.

Detectives spoke to a neighbor who said he heard Yera running outside, screaming for help and being chased by the suspect. Another neighbor claimed he heard Yera yelling, "He's going to kill my son" and then heard gunshots.

The victims were identified as Yera and her brothers, Yasmar Alfaro-Yera and Yusnier Alfaro-Yera, both 25.

"There is no evidence to support the suspect's claim of self-defense," Detective Joe Piatchek wrote in the affidavit.

Martinez De La Cotera-Leon was being held without bond Friday morning at the main Palm Beach County jail.

