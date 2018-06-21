Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck and killed Wednesday by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

Stephanie Slater, a spokeswoman for the Boynton Beach Police Department, said a northbound train struck the man around 7:30 p.m. on the tracks near East Gateway Boulevard and Miner Road.

Several people have been killed by Brightline trains, which can reach speeds of up to 79 mph, since the service debuted in January, prompting concerns from local officials and lawmakers.

New signs in multiple languages have been put up by Brightline at several crossings up and down the tracks, trying to give people plenty of warning to stay out of the way.

The man, who was not identified, was the fourth person killed by the high-speed train in Boynton Beach alone. Another man was killed on June 1.

