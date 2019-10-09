Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide; infant unharmed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man and woman are dead and an infant unharmed after an apparent murder-suicide at a Delray Beach apartment, police said.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from a man who claimed he had shot his girlfriend and planned to take his own life, Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella said.

"Officers and detectives determined that there might have been a child or children inside the apartment as well," Moschella said.

The SWAT team was also called as police tried to make contact with the man.

Eventually, officers forced their way inside and found a man and woman dead inside. They were later identified as Yves Romaine and Lovemy Mathurin.

"Luckily, they found that baby safe and unharmed inside the apartment," Moschella said.

The couple's 10-month-old son was sitting in a car seat in another room, Moschella said. Their 3-year-old son wasn't in the apartment at the time of the shooting, she said.

Police are investigating the domestic disturbance as an apparent murder-suicide. Detectives believe Romaine, 30, shot Mathurin, 23, and then turned the gun on himself.

The Florida Department of Children and Families placed both children in the care of relatives.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.