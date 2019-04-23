Masseuse alleged to have performed sex acts on Robert Kraft arrested

Police say Mingbi Shen is one of two women secretly recorded performing sex acts on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

JUPITER, Fla. - A woman arrested on several prostitution charges is alleged to have given New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft more than just a massage during one of his visits to a Jupiter day spa earlier this year.

Mingbi Shen, 58, of Flushing, New York, faces one count of deriving support from prostitution and eight counts of offering to commit prostitution stemming from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa investigation.

According to a Jupiter police affidavit, Shen was one of two women secretly recorded performing sex acts on Kraft during a Jan. 19 visit to the spa.

Shen and co-defendant Lei Wang, 45, "both began massaging Kraft," Detective Andrew Sharp wrote in the affidavit.

Sharp describes how Shen can be seen "manipulating Kraft's penis" and later wiping it with a towel. The affidavit goes on to say how Kraft handed Wang and Shen cash before they finished dressing him.

The alleged incident took place on the eve of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr has said Kraft also visited the business the next morning.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994. Under his ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft's attorneys have been fighting to prevent the release of video, arguing that police obtained it illegally.

A Palm Beach County judge ruled Tuesday that surveillance video from the day spa should not immediately be made public so as not to jeopardize Kraft's "fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury."

However, Judge Leonard Hanser said the video can be released once a trial jury has been sworn in, a plea agreement has been reached or the state ceases to pursue charges against Kraft.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.