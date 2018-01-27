First lady Melania Trump leaves Palm Beach Friday night

PALM BEACH, Fla. - First Lady Melania Trump skipped a Friday night gala with President Donald Trump's older sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, in Mar-a-Lago, and she boarded a plane from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, took to Twitter Friday to blast "flat-out false reporting" about marital strife in the White House.

Grisham added that Mrs. Trump is focused on her family and role as first lady, "not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news."

After The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to prohibit her from publicly discussing an affair, Melania Trump canceled her trip to Davos, Switzerland.

Her change of plans was a day before the scheduled departure, and she has joined the president on his other foreign trips. On Thursday, the first lady visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day Saturday.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has scheduled an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the president's State of the Union address Tuesday.

Trump arrived from Switzerland about 7 p.m. Friday, and had yet to tweet about reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post that he ordered Mueller's firing in June, but backed off when the top White House lawyer said he would resign.

