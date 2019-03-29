Melania Trump meets wife of Venezuela's Guaido in Palm Beach

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted this photo with Venezuela's Fabiana Rosales Thursday night in Palm Beach.

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. - First Lady Melania Trump says after meeting with the wife of Venezuela’s opposition leader that freedom is the greatest gift that can be given to children.

The first lady met privately Thursday with Fabiana Rosales at the Trumps’ estate in Palm Beach.

The White House says Mrs. Trump expressed concern for Venezuelans, including children, who are suffering amid the political and economic crisis roiling the country, causing sharp declines in basic goods and services like electricity. She also reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to new leadership in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump and the leaders of dozens of countries recognize Juan Guaido, Rosales’ husband, as Venezuela’s legitimate president. They have been increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to step down on grounds that his election was illegitimate.

Maduro has refused to give up power.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.