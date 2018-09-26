Missing kangaroo still on the run in Palm Beach County

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - The search continued Wednesday for a missing kangaroo that escaped from its enclosure at a Palm Beach County animal sanctuary Monday night.

A video of the kangaroo went viral Tuesday after a woman filmed the animal hopping along a rural road in Palm Beach County.

Scott Griffith works at the Jupiter Farms animal sanctuary, which is home to seven kangaroos, including the 5-year-old buck named Storm who disappeared on Monday.

“We’ve been up all night looking for him, all day and all night,” Griffith said.

It’s unclear how Storm escaped from the animal sanctuary, which also houses tortoises, birds and other exotic mammals.

“He’s never gotten close to the gate or anything. My guess is something scared him, something spooked him. We had a bad storm that night,” Griffith said.

The massive search includes officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol. Drones and K-9 units from the Tequesta Police Department are also searching for Storm.

Authorities have posted signs throughout the area, asking residents to be on the lookout for the 45-pound kangaroo. Griffith said Storm is used to being outside and is friendly, but he and other officials urged to people to contact the FWC if they spot him.

Although kangaroos eat grass, Griffith said it's likely that Storm is hungry.

“He’s real nice but right now he’s just spooked, scared, lost -- first time out -- super nice, but he is a kangaroo,” Griffith said.

Anyone who spots the kangaroo is asked to call the FWC's wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC or use the online form.

