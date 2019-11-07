Mother arrested after 2-year-old boy found wandering near West Palm Beach

Delkie Walter faces a child neglect charge after her 2-year-old son was found wandering barefoot near West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Deputies arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy found wandering in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Delkie Walter, 31, faces a child neglect charge after the boy was found barefoot and carrying a small backpack Wednesday afternoon.

She said deputies showed the child's photograph at a nearby school and found a sibling who confirmed his identity. The mother was arrested.

The Florida Department of Children and Families removed the children from the home and placed them with a relative. That agency is also investigating the case.

Walter was released from jail early Thursday.

