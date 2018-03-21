Mother turns in son accused of stealing car with baby inside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole an unattended car with a 5-month-old infant inside, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said.

Marquise Hudson faces charges of grand theft auto and kidnapping. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said a tip from Hudson's mother led to his arrest.

Therese Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the car's owner left the black Kia Rio running with the child inside around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Raceway Gas Station at Wallis and Haverhill roads in West Palm Beach.

Barbera said Hudson made off with the vehicle and the baby and drove about 7 miles to a Sunoco Gas station at State Road 7 and Okeechobee Road in Royal Palm Beach.

Security video from the Sunoco shows Hudson carrying the child in a car seat to the gas station. The child was left there unharmed. Hudson then fled in the stolen car, Barbera said.

Deputies later recovered the car at Sansbury Way and Okeechobee Blvd in West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.