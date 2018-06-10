Multiple injuries reported in fire at West Palm Beach mobile home park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a fire at a mobile home park in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said firefighters were called to the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park on Military Trail about 9:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Borroto said multiple people were injured in the fire and taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.

