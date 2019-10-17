Naked, tattooed man caught on surveillance jumping aboard yacht, stealing flag

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - An in-the-buff bandit made off with an American flag after he jumped over a locked gate in the middle of the night and boarded two luxury yachts to nab the stars and stripes.

The naked, bearded man with two large tattoos on his left arm, left side, and left hip can be seen on surveillance video tiptoeing along a marina dock where Delray Yacht Cruises keeps its pleasure cruise boats.

The man looks around, then hops over the gate and gets aboard the Lady Delray; then he leaps onto the Lady Atlantic. The video, time-stamped Oct. 11, 2019 at 2:30 a.m., shows him exploring two of the yachts docked in a marina just north of Atlantic Avenue. It's on Lady Atlantic where he gets his prize, a wooden flag pole and flag. After that, the robber jumps into the Intracoastal Waterway and disappears.

The Delray Police Department wants to find the boat burglar. Call them at (561) 243-7800 if you know anything about the man or his flag fetish.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.