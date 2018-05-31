'On my way! School shooter' Snapchat post leads to former student's arrest

David Puy, 19, was arrested after the former Spanish River Community High School student posted a Snapchat video in which he claimed to be a "school shooter."

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A Delray Beach man was arrested Tuesday after he posted a Snapchat video in which he claimed to be a "school shooter" on his way to his former high school, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

David Puy, 19, faces a charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

According to the arrest report, Puy posted a video on Snapchat that showed his face and the words, "On my way! School shooter."

A teacher at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton was forwarded a screenshot of Puy's Snapchat video and called school police, who notified deputies.

Puy, who was a former student at the school, admitted to a Palm Beach County sheriff's detective that he posted the video, the report said.

However, Puy told the detective he was on his way to meet friends at a restaurant when he posted the video and never intended to act on what was written. Puy said he "wasn't thinking" when he posted it on Snapchat.

A Palm Beach County judge set Puy's bond at $50,000. As a condition for his release, Puy must wear a monitoring device and won't be allowed to leave his house except for court, medical visits or to meet with his attorney. He is also forbidden from having any weapons or contact with any Palm Beach County schools.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.