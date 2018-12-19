Package thieves go to the source by hijacking FedEx truck, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Two men stole a FedEx truck filled with about 100 packages Tuesday in Delray Beach, authorities said.

The Delray Police Department said the men took the "porch pirate phenomenon to another level." South Florida has seen a spate of package thefts from homes during the holiday season in recent years as more people order Christmas gifts from online retailers.

Officer Dani Moschella, a spokeswoman for the Delray Police Department, said the driver of the truck stopped to clean its rearview camera around 10 a.m. after delivering a package near Southwest 15th Avenue. As the driver cleaned the lens, two men boarded the truck and drove away, causing the driver to fall from the back of the truck, Moschella said.

The driver had some scrapes and bruises, but he was not seriously hurt.

Using truck's GPS system, authorities tracked the truck to Avondale Public Park in the 200 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. When Broward County sheriff's deputies arrived, the men had fled and made off with roughly half of the packages.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Delray Police Department Detective Mike Shiner at 561-243-7828 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

