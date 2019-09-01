Palm Beach County residents remain on alert as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida coast

A common theme across Palm Beach County as residents are making final preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

JUPITER, Fla. - Residents in Palm Beach County woke up to find that Hurricane Dorian's projected path had shifted slightly, bringing parts of South Florida back into the forecast cone.

In Jupiter, most homes and businesses are boarded up and shuttered, many with sandbags laid out.

Beaches in the area are shut down as well, with double red flags flying over the sand.

One of the big concerns in the Jupiter area is beach erosion, not only because of the loss of land, but also because of turtle nesting. Sand has already receded almost up to the stakes that mark the nests.

"Everybody's a little bit panicked," said Steve, a Jupiter area resident. "I went to bed last night feeling good. I woke up this morning seeing it hasn't turned yet, so I'm a little bit nervous."

Beginning Monday, waves are expected to reach anywhere from 6 to 8 feet with winds up to 39 mph.

Pair that with the king tides being seen and things could look a lot different around Jupiter, despite the area not expecting a direct hit from Dorian.

Elsewhere in Palm Beach County, retail stores that had their shelves emptied of storm supplies are getting restocked.

Local 10's Alex Finnie visited several locations, including a Home Depot and a Lowes, both in Palm Beach Gardens.

Shoppers were out early to finalize their storm preparations, happy to see supplies in stock.

In Delray Beach, a slow night at stores such as Publix and Walmart have given way to a busier morning.

Overall, the theme seems to be that most people have been preparing all week and are as ready as they could be for Hurricane Dorian.

